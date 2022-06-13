New Delhi: In a noble gesture, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to give special remission to prisoners across India as part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As part of the celebration, it is proposed to give special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them in three phases- 15th August 2022 (75th anniversary of Independence), 26th January 2023 (Republic Day), and again on 15th August 2023.

In a letter sent to chief secretaries of all States and UTs, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla requested them to take appropriate action in this regard. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah on April 22 wrote a letter to all Chief Minister, Lt Governors, and administrators of all States and UTs and asked them to take appropriate action in this regard.

Prisoners who have consistently maintained overall good conduct, especially those with no punishment during the convict period in the last three years will be eligible for remission. The Home Ministry further said that women convicts who are above 50 years and have completed 50 percent of their total sentence will also be eligible.

The other categories of prisoners who could get remission include transgender convicts of 50 years and above, who have completed 50 percent of their total sentence, male convicts of 60 years of age and above who have completed 50 percent of their total sentence, physically challenged and disabled convicts with 70 percent disability and more who have completed 50 percent of their total sentence among others.

The Home Ministry further said that persons convicted with the death sentence or where death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment, convicts involved in terrorist activities, or persons convicted under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1975 (TADA), POTA, UAPA, NSA will not be allowed to get the remission. To facilitate the process of remission, and identification of inmates eligible for the special remission scheme, a special remission module has been added to the ePrison software.