New Delhi: The list of agencies of the United Nations (UN) and other international agencies and organisations notified by the Central government to be not covered by the definition of 'foreign source' under section 2 (1) (j) (ii) of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act, 2010 include different departments of UN Secretariat, several bodies of the UN, funds and programmes, including UNICEF, UNDP, UNEP, UNDCP, UNFPA, WFP, regional commissions, law of the Sea Treaty Bodies, environmental bodies, specialised agencies World Bank Group among others.

In an office memorandum issued on Monday, the Home Ministry said that under Section 6 of FCRA, politicians, judges, legislators, government servants, and employees of any Corporation or any other body owned or controlled by the government and willing to accept foreign hospitality from foreign sources need to take online permission during abroad visit.

According to the office memorandum, under Section 9 of the FCRA, the Central government may prohibit any person or organisation not specified in Section 3, from accepting any foreign contribution. "Any person or class of persons, not specified in Section 6, need to obtain the prior permission of the Central government before accepting any foreign hospitality," the ministry said. According to the ministry, the foreign sources include the government of any foreign country or territory and any agency of such government, a foreign company, a corporation, the citizens of a foreign country and others.