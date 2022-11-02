Anand (Gujarat): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a notification issued on Monday, has empowered Collectors of Anand and Mehsana districts in Gujarat to grant citizenship to six minority communities — Buddhist, Jain, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and Parsi — living in neighboring nations such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. A notification to this effect was issued on Monday, October 31.

The process of sorting out applications will now be initiated at the Collector level. Earlier, the collector was working as an intermediary between the Union government and those opting for Indian citizenship through the naturalization process. However, the officials have now been freed of the responsibility also thereby making the process of application easier. People are jubilant after hearing the news that the Union government has simplified the rule for those seeking Indian citizenship.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Anand District Collector DS Gadhavi, said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs through a notification on Monday has delegated powers to the district collector for granting Indian citizenship certificate through naturalization. Six minority communities such as Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian staying in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan are entitled to Indian citizenship through naturalization."

Sheela Maheshwari who was granted Indian citizenship earlier said, "Previously we were facing a lot of hurdles while seeking Indian citizenship. Now we heard the good news that rules have been simplified. Those staying in Pakistan and keen on having Indian citizenship can put forward applications to Anand District Collector that too online. The process of granting Indian citizenship is very fast and within one month it will be granted to the applicant. Earlier my relatives faced problems now they will get Indian citizenship easily."