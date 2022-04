New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has designated Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, the founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen as a terrorist.

The ministry designated Zargar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In 1999, Zargar along with JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar and Omar Sheikh of Harkat-ul-Ansar – were released in Kandahar of Afghanistan, in exchange for over 150 hostages of the Indian Airlines Flight IC - 814. Presently he lives in Pakistan.

Zargar's designation as a terrorist comes amid reports that he was fomenting terrorism in Kashmir from across the border.

