New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday declared Chief Launching Commander of terror outfit Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Showkat Ahmed Sheikh and Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo as terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on charges of spreading violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Born in 1970 in Ganie Hamam area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Showkat alias Showkat Mochi, son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, is presently based in Pakistan.

Showkat is also accused of his involvement in "coordinating infiltration and recruitment of terrorists and execution of terror attacks owing to his deep network of associates in North Kashmir". In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification issued on Tuesday said, the Central government declared Showkat Ahmed Sheik as a terrorist.

"The Central Government believes that Showkat Ahmad Sheikh alias Showkat Mochi is involved in terrorism and he is to be notified as a terrorist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967." The order mentioned that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday designated Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo as individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA 1967). In a notification, the Home Ministry said that Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo alias Sajad alias Fayaz Sopore a resident of Kraltang, Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, presently based in Pakistan, is one of the members of the terror outfit Hizb-Ul- Mujahideen (HuM).

It said that clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the said Act empowers the Central Government to notify the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, “if it believes that he is involved in terrorism.”

Hizb-Ul- Mujahideen is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act at serial No. 8. Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo has been involved in managing finances for the terrorists, supply of arms and ammunition to terrorists and narcotics smuggling. Kandoo has also been coordinating attacks on security forces and civilians, in which many security forces personnel and civilians were killed.

“Kandoo has been involved in radicalizing and motivating youths to join terrorist ranks to carry out terror activities in the Kashmir Valley. The Central Government believes that Kandoo is involved in terrorism and he is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act,” the notification said.

