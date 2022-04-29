New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all States and Union Territories (UTs) for the latest survey and valuation report of the enemy properties across India.

“To ascertain the present status of immovable enemy properties, the latest survey and valuation report has been asked for from all the States and UTs concerned. To expedite the process, nodal officers have been appointed to coordinate the above matter. The Ministry of Home Affairs is taking up the issue with the States through nodal officers and DMs and DCs concerned,” a Home Ministry report said.

Over the years, Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) has vested 12,610 numbers of properties belonging to enemy nationals and firms. These properties can be categorized as movable enemy properties including shares, gold as well as silver ornaments, and immovable enemy property including land & buildings (commercial, residential, residential–cum commercial), water bodies, shops, etc.

“CEPI has realized a total of Rs 3,172.12 crore disposal of moveable enemy properties which includes 7,49,24,623 shares (Rs 2704.73 crores) of 143 companies in 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and from the sale of bonds and securities amounting to Rs 467.39 crores,” the report said.

CEPI has vested 1699.79 grams of gold items and 28.896-kilogram of silver ornaments. On the recommendation of the enemy property disposal committee, the competent authority has approved for disposal of these items through India Government Mint as per provisions of the Act.

It is worth mentioning that in the wake of Chinese and Pakistan aggressions in 1962 and 1965, the Enemy Properties Act, 1968 was enacted on August 20, 1968, under the Defence of India Rules, 1962, to provide for the continued vesting of those enemy properties under the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) both moveable and immoveable.

Custodian of Enemy Property for India is a statutory body under Enemy Property Act, 1968. The basic functions of CEPI are identification, vesting, preservation, management, and taking control over the property till its disposal by the Central Government as per provisions of the Act and Rules, Guidelines, Order made thereunder.

Presently, the office of CEPI, with headquarters in Delhi, is functioning with three branch offices located in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Lucknow. The Act was amended in 1977 and 2017. The provisions for disposal of enemy property have been brought through the 2017 amendment.

After the amendment of the principal Act in 2017, the Enemy Property Rules, 2015 have been amended vide notification dated March 3, 2018.

“Further, Guidelines for disposal of immovable and movable enemy property, as well as, an order has been issued to consider the cases aggrieved by the vesting order of CEPI. For disposal of enemy shares, both listed and unlisted, through the Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) notification has been issued on February 18, 2019,” the report said.

