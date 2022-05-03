New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all State governments and prison authorities to take effective steps to prevent prisons from becoming breeding grounds for anti-national activities, for which regular prison inspections may be conducted.

"The inmates may also be motivated to leave the life of crime and become responsible citizens of the nation," the MHA said in a letter issued to the additional chief secretary, principal secretary (Home), DIG (prisons) of all States, and UTs on Monday.

A copy of the letter in possession of ETV Bharat further said that to discourage complacency and corrupt practices in prison, "prison staff may be rotated on a regular basis. Inter-jail transfer of staff every two years is considered desirable."

The MHA further said that first-time offenders and repeat offenders may be segregated and should be housed in separate wards, prison complete with a view to ensuring that habitual offenders are not able to negatively influence the first-time offenders.

Aware of the fact that hardcore criminals often use jail as their "safe house" to operate their illegal business through mobile, the MHA suggested for effective jamming solutions with the use of modern-day advances in technology may be ensured to restrict illegal access and use of mobile phones by inmates.

"Background of NGOs involved with prison activities may be verified on a periodic basis. Appropriate oversight may also be kept on the literature available in prison libraries to ensure that inmates are not influenced negatively," the MHA said.



The order further said that unnecessary movement of jail staff in and out of the jails should be restored and controlled effectively, for which proper entry and exit registers of jail staff may be maintained.

Reiterating to implement the Model Prison Manual, 2016, the Home Ministry in its order has highlighted that despite constant follow-up by the MHA, many states are yet to confirm the status of adoption of the prison manual in their jurisdiction.

