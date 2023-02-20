New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all States and UTs to nominate three officers each for pilot training on child protection for United Nations (UN) police in Germany’s Bruhl scheduled to start from May 8 to May 12.

“Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations (PMI to UN) has informed about the invitation received UN Police Division in which it has called nominations for the Pilot Training for Police Trainers on new UN Reinforcement Training Package on Child Protection,” stated a letter signed by K Prakasham, Under Secretary (Pers Policy & Welfare) in the MHA. It further stated that the member states can nominate three police officers by 01 March 2023. The courses are planned to be held from May 8 2023 to 12 May 2023.

The Home Ministry said that the candidates must have a background in delivering UN pre-deployment training for Individual Police Officers (IPOs), must have significant training experience (of at least three years) and possess fluency in English. It also stated that the aim of the pilot course will be to ensure equal participation of women and men.

“The course participants who pass the assessments will be considered for membership in the Pilot Training for Police Trainers on new UN Reinforcement Training Package on Child Protection for UN Police in Bruhl, Germany,” the Home Ministry said. The member states can nominate three police officers by March 1.

“The policy, evaluation and training division (DPET) of the Department of Peace Operations (DPO), in collaboration with the Government of Germany, will conduct a Pilot Child Protection Training for Police Trainers on the new United Nations Reinforcement Training Package on Child Protection for UN Police (RTP-CP 2023), at the North Rhine-Westphalia Police Training Center in Brihl (Germany), from 8 May — 12 May 2023, for five working days,” the letter said.

The letter has also been sent to the director general (DGs) of paramilitary forces, Delhi police commissioner, and directors of CBI and IB.