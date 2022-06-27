New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have claimed that Pakistan-based terrorist organizations in close connivance with Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) have been planning for a major attack on security forces. The terrorist organisations are also trying to carry out similar attacks on religious pilgrimages including Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi and other religious activities.

Following such intelligence report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sounded an alert across the country. In its alert note, the MHA has asked all central security agencies to keep an extra vigil on religious places and pilgrimages so that all nefarious activities of forces inimical to India's security can be foiled.

The intelligence agencies unearthed such a major gameplan of terrorist organisations following the interrogation of arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Talib Hussian Gujjar. He was arrested by a joint team of Army and police from the Kishtwar district earlier this month.

A senior intelligence official told ETV Bharat that Gujjar was also carrying out a major recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir. Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a major search operation at 14 locations of Jammu and Kashmir in a case of terror conspiracy by Pakistan-based organizations targeting minorities, security personnel and religious pilgrimages.

Quoting reports, the intelligence official said that Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent has roped in Pakistan-based terrorist organizations like Lashkar e Toiba, Hizbul Mujahedeen to carry out subversive activities. "The terrorist organizations have mainly targeted security forces and religious pilgrimages of Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi and other similar religious pilgrimages," said the official.

The AQIS which has been trying its base in different states are found to be active in Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast and other Maoist-hit regions in central India. Such inputs from the intelligence agencies assume much more significance, especially at a time when the 43-days long Amaranth Yatra is scheduled to start on June 30. The Home Ministry has deputed 300 companies of central paramilitary forces for the Amarnath Yatra this time including 110 companies of CRPF.