New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has given a set of instructions to the states and Union Territories regarding fundamentalism in jails across the country. The MHA has written to the states asking them to keep prisoners with a radical ideology separated from other inmates.

Along with this, the Centre has instructed the authorities to house the prisoners who have the propensity and potential to negatively influence other inmates in separate enclosures.

The MHA asked all the states and Union Territories who had not yet adopted the Model Prison Manual 2016, to take the necessary steps to implement it. At the same time, the state prison authorities have been asked to start de-radicalisation sessions in jails, where special attention has to be paid to misguided criminals to change their mindsets.

It has also been directed that the authorities should ensure the separation of various categories of prisoners including under-trails. The letter stated that the prisoners imprisoned for crimes related to narcotics and smuggling of drugs should be kept away from other prisoners.

Apart from this, the letter appealed to the state prison authorities to make special efforts to use video conferencing facility in all district level jails and courts. Wherever such a facility is not available, suitable arrangements may be made by the state authorities by taking up the matter on an urgent basis with the court authorities.

The Home Ministry asked the authorities to launch a special recruitment drive to fill up the vacant posts in all categories of prison staff, as there should be no staff shortage in prisons and correctional services.