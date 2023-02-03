Aurangabad: Officials from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Friday busted a dummy exam applicant who was allegedly paid Rs 9 lakhs for taking the exam in place of someone else. The accused, identified as Avinash Sajan Gomladu, was caught during the inspection at the entrance of the exam hall as he was carrying an ATM transmitter, Bluetooth device, and some other suspicious devices along with Rs 4000 in his possession.

The incident was caught at the ION Digital Zone in MIDC CIDCO in the Chikhaltana area where the entrance exams for the posts of Constable in Central Armed Police Force, SRPF, and Assam Rifles was conducted on Thursday. The security officials at the centre caught the culprit with documents that did not match his identity and belonged to someone named Vikas Shelke. Initial investigation revealed that the accused was paid money to take the test in place of Shelke.

Center manager Vaibhav Pawar lodged a complaint against both Gomladu and Shelke in this incident. The CIDCO police arrested both the culprits. Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Sachin Jadhav produced the two in court. He said that the court has granted the police custody of the two for two days.

As informed by Police Inspector Gautam Patare, Avinash and Vikas did not know each other. Vikas got information about Avinash from an acquaintance, who told him that the latter may be ready to do the cheating job. Both agreed on a deal wherein it was decided that Avinash will be paid Rs nine lakh for attempting the constable post exam in place of Vikas. He had received Rs 10,000 as advance on the day of the exam, while the rest of the money was supposed to be paid after passing the exam, Patare informed.