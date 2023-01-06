Pune: In an alleged case of religious conversion from the Alandi town in Pune district, the Alandi police booked three people after receiving a complaint alleging conversion to Christianity. The complainant, Uddhav Nagnath Kamble, has alleged that the accused tried to fool people into accepting Christianity as their religion if they want to cure their illnesses and be free of any health problems.

In a video supporting the complainant's claims, a woman can be seen chanting some mantras as a procedure for the conversion of Hindus into Christians. Kamble further informed the police that the accused, after persuading some Hindus to get converted into Christians, gave them some grape juice and told them it was 'Jesus' blood' that is capable of curing all their illnesses.

"Worshiping Jesus and taking up Christianity will eradicate all your health and financial problems," the complainant quoted the accused as telling his victims. The Alandi police have taken cognisance of the matter while an investigation is underway. One of the three accused has been named as Sudhakar Baburao Suryavanshi.