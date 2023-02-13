Nanded: A police official from the Islapur village in the Kanvat Taluka here was suspended after a video of him mercilessly beating up some young men went viral on social media. The victims are purportedly the workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) who had earlier blocked some trucks smuggling cattle to the slaughterhouse on February 1. Four days later, the victim got into a scuffle with the same people he had blocked earlier, and the matter went to the police.

Assistant Police Inspector Raghunath Shewale from the Islapur police station took a notice of the matter, but did not register a case. As informed by one of the victims, Shewale called the VHP workers to the police station at around 10 am on February 5. He started inquiring about the local scuffle that had broken out a day ago.

The inquiry soon escalated and in no time. Shewale strip the men nearly naked and beat them up ruthlessly as they begged for mercy. He however did not register any case against them and let them go after the beating. Meanwhile, someone at the police station videographed the incident and posted it on social media. As the video went viral, the higher police authorities in the area took notice of the matter and issued a press release on February 8, ensuring adequate action soon.

The press release, written in Marathi, roughly translates to - "A video of youths being beaten half-naked in the police station has gone viral. In the said video, Assistant Police Inspector Raghunath Shewale (Po.St. Islapur) is seen beating some students. Superintendent of Police Srikrishna Kokate has immediately sent orders for a preliminary inquiry to Kandahar Deputy Divisional Police Officer Thorat who will investigate the incident. Based on the facts found after thorough investigation, appropriate action will be taken."

The police official in the video has also been suspended. However, no case has been registered in the matter so far, as informed by the victim. The VHP workers are meanwhile have sustained some injuries and are under treatment at a local hospital. The VHP authorities have meanwhile written a complaint to the Director General of Police, Human Rights Commission, Home Minister, Collector, Superintendent of Police, and Additional Superintendent of Police Bhokar seeking immediate and strict action against the involved official.