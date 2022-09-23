Mumbai: In a boost to Thackeray-led Sena camp, the Bombay High Court Friday allowed his faction to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The HC observed that the Civic body had misused its powers in deciding the application of petitioners. The ground will be given to Shiv Sena for preparations from Oct 2 - 6.

Earlier on Thursday, MLA Sada Sarvankar filed an application, saying that he belongs to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, who is the "Mukyaneta of Shiv Sena", in the Bombay High Court, seeking the court to not hear or decide the Thackeray-led Sena's petition.

Sarvankar had contended that if the HC passes any order on the issue, then it would cause impediment on the ongoing dispute on who represents the "real Shiv Sena". Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has denied permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction for holding Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park here on October 5.

The permission has been denied on the basis of law and order concerns raised by Mumbai Police, according to civic officials. Notably, the Shinde faction last week got the nod for holding a rally at the MMRDA ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

According to the BMC, the Shivaji Park police in their feedback said the permission for rally to any of the two factions could lead to a "serious problem of law and order in the sensitive Shivaji Park area". In sequel, the Deputy municipal commissioner of BMC's zone-2 denied permission to both the Thackeray and Shinde factions.

"While both the opponent applicants have applied for permission to hold the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Maharaj Park Maidan, if any one of the applicants is granted permission to hold the rally, this may create a serious problem of law and order in the sensitive area of "Shivaji Park", as per the police remarks in the BMC's letter sent to both the factions. (with Agency inputs)