Palghar: Two workers were killed and 11 workers suffered injuries after a major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler in a dye-manufacturing company at Bhageria Industries Limited in Tarapur-Boisar in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Wednesday.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured have been rushed to Shinde Hospital, Boisar, said Palghar Police. Fire personnel has reached the spot and the dousing operation has started while several are feared trapped inside the factory.