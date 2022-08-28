Nagpur: A two-year-old girl was killed after a gas cylinder exploded while inflating a balloon that her grandfather was buying for her in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Shindi village in Achalpur taluka, about 150 km from Nagpur, when the child had gone with her grandfather to the Tanha Pola festival, celebrated to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen in agriculture and farming activities, the official told media. He said they were purchasing a balloon when the gas cylinder used to inflate it exploded.

The official said that the child was seriously injured as a part of the cylinder hit her leg. She succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said. The Achalpur police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into it, he added. (PTI)