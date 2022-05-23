Bharatpur: An otherwise infamous area mudded with a history of a variety of crimes, Mewat is getting some good limelight for a photo going viral on social media these days. IAS officer Jabbar Khan from the area has won the netizens' hearts with a photo of his elderly parents sitting at his office desk and him standing behind them. This photo of a youngster from Mewat, who has seemingly made his parents proud, has raised hopes for the people in the area.

Khan, who comes from the small village of Rundh in the Mewat area, has climbed his way up to a civil servant's post from a considerably underprivileged background. Khan currently serves as the Senior Superintendent of Post Office (SSP) in the postal department in Alwar. The picture, as informed by the sources, was taken when his parents were visiting Alwar for his father's medical treatment. The man took his parents to his office and got the heartwarming picture clicked with them.

Khan received most of his education in his village till Class XI and went to Sikar to complete his Class XII. He further completed his graduation from Alwar and post-graduation from the Rajasthan University in Jaipur. After finishing Class XII, he was selected for the Indian Navy. This followed his selection as the Assistant Railway Master. He was thereafter selected as the Assistant Railway Commissioner in railways through UPSC, after which he got into the Indian Postal Services in 2017.

His academic and career journey that meandered through several posts itself has proven to inspiration for many, especially in his own hometown. Apart from doing his job efficiently, Khan also occasionally guides youngsters from his village and the surrounding areas in their academic endeavours. While he himself believes that education is the only medium to reshape society into a better one, he has been trying to make other people from his otherwise crime engulfed area realise the same.

