Malappuram: India's Metro Man, E Sreedharan, who suffered a humiliating defeat in Palakkad Constituency when he contested the NDA ticket, declared on Thursday that he's quitting active politics.

While talking to the media, he said that the defeat in the election taught him several lessons and hence decided to stop being a part of active politics. He however further clarified that he is taking a foot back from active politics and it does not mean that he is quitting politics altogether.

"Wanting to serve people does not necessarily require one to be a part of politics, it can be done through other ways also. It is anyway dangerous to venture into active politics when you are 90," Sreedharan said.

He said he joined politics with an intention to contest in the capacity of being a bureaucrat and learn a few things. Sreedharan, who was never part of active politics prior to the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, had categorically stated his political mindset.

He had said that he used to be an RSS member in his younger days, and therefore it was natural for him to join and contest for the BJP as he always believed in the party.

The Kerala BJP was forced to give one of their strongest constituencies in Kerala, Palakkad, to E Sreedharan as he refused to contest from anywhere else other than Thrissur or Palakkad.

However, Sreedharan lost the battle to UDF's Shafi Parambil. During the election campaign, he had claimed that BJP could win up to 35 seats and if BJP comes to power, he will not shy away from the responsibility of becoming the Chief Minister.

He also added that BJP can come to power in India if the members agree to make some changes in their policies.

Also read: Kerala governor threatens to leave Chancellor post, alleges govt interfering in VC appointments