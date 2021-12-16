New Delhi: The Central government has set different timelines for completing ambitious metro rail projects in different States across India. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said that the ambitious Patna metro rail project is likely to be completed by February 2024, followed by Ahmadabad metro rail project phase I and I is all set to be completed by June 2022 and December 2023.



Accordingly, Surat metro rail project is likely to be completed by March 2024. Mumbai metro line project 3 has a dateline of March 2023, followed by Pune metro rail project phase I by December 2022.



Giving details of these ambitious metro rail projects across India, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore told in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that a sum of Rs 163.00 crore has been allocated under revised estimate 2020-21 for the Patna metro rail project .



A sum of Rs 892.74 crore has been allocated for Ahmedabad metro project Phase I and II under the revised estimate 2020-21. The minister informed that Rs 100 crore has been allocated for Surat metro under the revised estimate 2020-21.



Mumbai metro line project 3 has been allocated with Rs 1,375 crore under the revised estimate 2020-21 and Rs 300 crore allocated for Pune metro rail project. Kishore said that as per the metro rail policy 2017, the central government considers financial assistance for such metro projects in cities or urban agglomerates, based on feasibility of the proposal and availability of resources, as and when posed by the concerned State government and Union Territories (UTs).



Significantly, Delhi metro extension from Dwarka sector 21 to India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Dwarka has already achieved 83 percent work progress and will complete by March 2022. Delhi metro phase IV (03 priority corridors) is likely to be completed by March 2025.



The ambitious Bangalore metro rail project phase II is likely to be completed by March 2025 and Bangalore metro rail project phase 2A and 2B is likely to be completed by June 2026. Metro rail projects in Bhopal and Indore both are likely to be completed by May 2025.



Although the allocation of Rs 146.09 crore and Rs 99.16 crore has been made under revised estimate 2019-20 for both the metro rail projects in Madhya Pradesh, no further revised estimate had been made for 2020-21. Metro rail projects in Kanpur is likely to be completed by November 2024, the Agra metro rail projects is all set to be completed by December 2025.



The dateline for Kochi metro rail project phase 1A has been set as June 2022 and phase 2 within four years From the date of sanction. The minister further said that Chennai metro rail project phase II has already started the preliminary worked and date of completion has been set as 6 gears From the date of sanction.



Significantly, the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is also likely to be completed by March 2025. This mega project has been allocated with a sum of Rs 2,478.40 crore under the revised estimate of 2020-21.



