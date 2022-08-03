Jhajjar (Haryana): Four laborers were killed and two are in critical condition after Methane gas leaked while the laborers were cleaning a tank on Wednesday. The incident happened in a factory in Haryana's Bahadurgarh. The police and administrative officials rushed to the spot and started investigating the matter.

According to the information, the factory, Aerofless Ceiling Material Manufacturing, is situated in the industrial area located in Rohad village of Bahadurgarh where the company makes gas kits for engines, and during the cleaning of one of the many tanks, six laborers fell unconscious after the leak.

The six laborers were rushed to Jeevan Jyoti Hospital in Bahadurgarh by fellow workers where four succumbed to death. The deceased are identified as Rajbir, a resident of Kihara in UP, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Madirapur in Nawabganj, Jagatpal, a resident of Shahjahanpur district, and Prakash, a resident of Barabanki, while Mayank and Vikas residents of UP are in critical condition and both of them are in ICU.

Meanwhile, Jhajjar district DC Shakti Singh and SP Wasim Akram reached the spot and informed that the factory's waste tank was not cleaned for a long time. Due to the accumulation of dirt for a long time, methane gas was formed there which resulted in the death of four laborers. The police have also made a special team to investigate the matter.