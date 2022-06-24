Jodhpur (Rajasthan): With timely intervention of the fire department and the police, a major disaster was averted after a fire broke out in a tanker filled with Methane gas near the CTC Hotel on Pali Road in Rajasthan on Thursday night.

The incident happened at 9/15 pm, in the night when people heard a loud explosion and found a tanker on flames near CTC Hotel on Pali Road in Rajasthan. According to eye witness there was a continuous eruption of explosions from the tanker. The fire burst into flames, sending out great billowing clouds of smoke that no one could approach the tanker.

However, 10 fire tenders along with the police reached the spot and cordoned off the area restricting the movement of traffic and pedestrians. According to the fire department it was difficult to get near the tanker because there was continuous explosion. However, the fire was doused after some time.

Though police was sure about the cause of the fire in the tanker that was en-route to Gujarat from Panipat Refinery. Police said that they were trying to question the driver of the tanker to find out the exact cause of the fire.

According to fire department official Prashant Singh, " 10 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames and 25 drums of foam were used to finally put out the fire. The flames erupted so much that it was becoming difficult to reach the burning tanker. Due to the Methane gas leakage and drops of diesel fell over the tyre while filling the tanker it lit up into flames. As of now, no casualties have been reported."