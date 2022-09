Assam: Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered Methamphetamine tablets (Qty - 5,05,000 tablets, total weight - 55.80 Kgs) worth Rs 167.86 Crores in the general area of Melbuk village, Champhai district on 23 September. (ANI)