Nagpur/Bhopal: Meteor showers were seen in some places of Vidarbha including Amravati and Nagpur. Meteor showers were seen in the sky near Arhad-Kurhad village, 30 km from Nagpur. Prakash Dakre, a farmer from Arhad village, captured the scene on his mobile camera when he saw a large light coming from the sky towards the earth at around 8 pm. Three to four lightning rods were seen coming down with a sharp bullet-like head. At first glance, it is said to be a meteorite.

This is a meteor shower, said Dr Pankaj Nagpure, Professor, Shri Shivaji Science College, and Dr Anil Asole, retired professor, while speaking to ETV Bharat. This scene was seen in many places in the city of Amravati. These meteors come in the direction of the ground and vanish away in the middle. Anil Asole explained.

In Nagpur, too, some people have reportedly seen such streaks. Representatives from some other places in Vidarbha have clarified that some videos are going viral. At first glance, these are said to be meteors. However, nothing has been said about this from the administrative level yet.

Suresh Chopane, an astronomer from Nagpur, gave more information about this. He said it was possible that a satellite had fallen in the sky, or a meteor. This incident has been seen all over Maharashtra. The meteorite is likely to have fallen into the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, a unique astronomical event is seen in the sky in Madhya Pradesh. In most of the districts, including Bhopal, and Betul Barwani, the meteorite was clearly visible for 40 seconds on Saturday, which was disappeared after entering the earth's orbit, and during that there was a view of colourful fireworks.

Here, after 7 pm, a line of mysterious light flashing was seen in the sky for about 40 seconds. People captured it on their mobiles Now this video went viral on social media. At the same time, experts are calling it a meteorite. This meteorite, which was seen falling from the sky, kept raining light in the sky for some time. In this regard, the superintendent of Observatory Ujjain says that it is a meteorite. It keeps on falling normally, this meteorite was big in size so it was visible with open eyes.

RP Gupta, superintendent of Jiwaji Vaidyashala Ujjain, said that meteorites often fall apart and disappear as soon as they enter the atmosphere. This time it was bigger in size so it was clearly visible. According to Gupta, the friction of the air in the meteorite catches fire and breaks it into pieces. While 99 per cent of these meteorites burn in the atmosphere, so they are not normally visible.