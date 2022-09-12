San Francisco: Ahead of the launch, images and a video of tech giant Meta's upcoming virtual reality (VR) headset -- Quest Pro -- have reportedly been shared online by a Facebook user. The images and, later, a video of the VR headset surfaced online, posted on Facebook by Ramiro Cardenas, who claims the device was left in a hotel room. The device featured matches the Project Cambria headset Meta has been openly touting since late last year, and it resembles the setup videos that have surfaced online.

In the video, Cardenas can be seen taking the device out of its packing to reveal a black headset and controller with what appears to be an upgraded style. While the headset has three cameras on its front, the controllers feature a design that drops the hollowed-out loop design that houses the sensors for something more solid, the report said. The packaging has the "Meta Quest Pro" label stamped in the top-left corner and a graphic showing the VR headset and controllers.

Cardenas also provided a closeup of the label stuck to the box, which said "Not for resale -- engineering sample", and told that the person who stayed in the room has since claimed the headsets. The images and video surfaced exactly one month ahead of Meta's Connect event on October 11, which lines up with the timeline CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed for when the company will reveal its next VR headset. Cardenas originally shared the images in the comment section of a post on the Oculus Quest 2 Facebook group and said multiple devices were left behind, the report said.