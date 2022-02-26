New Delhi: Meta Vice-President for Global Affairs Nick Clegg stated on Friday that his company wants Russians to use Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp to “make their voices heard” as they “organise for action.” Earlier, regulators in Moscow restricted access to Facebook over the company’s censorship of Russian media outlets.

“Ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organise for action. We want them to continue to make their voices heard, share what’s happening and organise through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger,” Clegg stated.

According to Clegg, Russian authorities on Thursday ordered Meta to “stop the independent fact-checking and labelling of content posted on Facebook” by four Russian news outlets and restricted access to Meta’s apps when the company refused.

Regulator Roskomnadzor, however, accused the tech giant of having “censored” the Russian media some 23 times since October 2020, in violation of Russian law. When Facebook refused to lift labelling and search restrictions on the four media outlets took action to slow traffic to Facebook.

