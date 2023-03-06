Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): To give a message of religious harmony to the society, a Muslim couple was married according to the Islamic wedding rituals at a Hindu Temple premises in Rampur of Shimla district on Sunday.

The wedding took place in Thakur Satyanarayan temple complex premises run by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. People of the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and witnessed the wedding ceremony of the Muslim couple in the temple. The Nikah ceremony was performed on the temple premises in the presence of Maulvi, witnesses and a lawyer.

The purpose of getting this marriage done on the temple premises is to spread the message of religious harmony and brotherhood to the people. It is notable that the Satyanarayan Temple complex is the district office of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Thakur Satyanarayan Temple Trust Rampur General Secretary Vinay Sharma told ANI, "Vishwa Hindu Parishad runs the temple and the district office of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Vishva Hindu Parishad and RSS are often accused of being anti-Muslim. But here a Muslim couple got married on the Hindu temple premises. This is an example in itself that Sanatan Dharma always inspires everyone to move forward by including everyone."

Mahendra Singh Malik, father of the girl said, "The marriage of the daughter has been done in the Satyanarayan temple complex, Rampur. The people of the city, be it the Vishwa Hindu Parishad or the temple trust, have led a positive and active cooperation in organizing this wedding."

"With this, the people of Rampur have presented a message of brotherhood among the people," he added. He further stated, "One should not mislead the other so that mutual brotherhood gets spoiled." He added that his daughter is M.Tech civil engineer and gold medalist and his son-in-law is a civil engineer. (ANI)

