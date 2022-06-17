Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident, twin newborn babies were found abandoned in a hospital in Surat. Doctors said that their mother seemed mentally unstable and she reached the hospital alone. Currently, both the children are undergoing treatment in the NICU ward. Doctors said the woman was mentally unwell. She gave birth to the twins at Surat Civil Hospital late on Wednesday night.

Police and doctors were relieved when the woman, who gave birth to twins at the Surat Civil Hospital late on Wednesday night, arrived at the Gynaecology ward on Friday morning. The case is being investigated by PSI M N Parmar at Khatodara police station. Parmar said that when the police came to know about the incident, they investigated the address of the woman (35) who had abandoned her twin children near Adajan, Harichampa Wadi.

Also read: Hubballi baby theft case: Mother threw newborn baby from toilet window