Pauri (Uttarakhand): In a grisly incident, a demonic person outraged the modesty of a woman none other than his mother. The accused is stated to be mentally ill, was arrested and sent to jail. The accused was undergoing treatment at a Dehradun hospital three months ago and on several occasions, he attempted to establish a physical relationship with his mother. The woman thwarted his several attempts earlier. On Sunday last, the accused outraged the modesty of his mother when she entered his room to offer food to him.

The accused was staying with his parents at a village in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand. While their other son stays in New Delhi and their daughter lives in the Rohtak district of Haryana. The mother of the accused was taking care of his ailing son, who was not sound mental. The mother used to take him for treatment at Selaqui Mental Hospital. On several occasions earlier also the accused attempted to establish physical ties with his mother, said a police source.

Circle Officer Prem Lal Tamta providing details about the incident, said, "Based on the complaint filed by the accused's mother, a case was registered against Pankaj under relevant sections of the IPC, including rape. The medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape. After the court's order, the accused was sent to jail."