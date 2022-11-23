Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu): Ruby, a nurse from Delhi who was found mentally disturbed at the Tenkasi bus station in Tamil Nadu, has fully recovered. She was handed over to her family on Tuesday. She had come to Trivandrum near here for a job interview. She lost all her important documents and belongings on her arrival, which badly affected her mental health.

On receiving information about the mentally ill woman, Ruby, at the bus stand, the Tamil Nadu police sent her to Anbu Mental Hospital in Vadakarai. Later, she was given psychiatric treatment at the Tenkasi Government Hospital from where she was discharged after fully recovering.

Ruby, who worked as a nurse in Delhi, was unable to provide any details about herself earlier. But, after her situation got better, she shared her contact details and the address through which her family members were contacted. They even video-called her and thereupon were called to take her home.