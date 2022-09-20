London (UK): A recent survey by researchers at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health has revealed that people suffering from mental health issues are more likely to contract long-term Covid as compared to others suffering from diseases like asthma or obesity.

The survey was initially started with a sample size of around 54,000 people, who were monitored for their mental health conditions and the stress and pressure they face in everyday life. After a year of procuring this information, the researchers analyzed the conditions of around 3000 people who were exposed to Covid. Based on the findings of the research, the researchers concluded that those suffering from loneliness, anxiety, depression, etc. have a 32-46% higher risk of contracting long-term covid than others.

Individuals suffering from long-term or chronic have multiple health problems. It takes weeks and months for these to subside while leaving the sufferers at risk of experiencing several other health problems.