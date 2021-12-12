Coonoor: The two residents of Ramanathapuram area of ​​Coimbatore, Joe and Naseer, who shot the viral video of IAF chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and 12 others, moments before it crashed, met Coimbatore city police commissioner Pradip Kumar on Saturday.

They briefed the police commissioner about the video. After the meeting, Kumar said police has collected their name, address, and mobile numbers.

"The Nilgiris district police are investigating the chopper case and we will forward the details to the investigating officers," he added.

Meanwhile, the special team set up by the Defence Ministry to investigate the crash is continuing the probe. Earlier, the team led by Air Marshall Manavendra Singh deployed drones over the crash site to dig out the reason behind the crash.

