Raipur: In a horrific incident, a man looted cash from an SBI Customer Service Center after smashing the operator's head with a hammer in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. In the incident, the cashier suffered severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital by the local trader where he is said to be in critical condition.

The incident is reported in the Fafidih area under the Ganj police station and the victim was identified as YL Prakash. The whole incident got captured in the CCTV installed in the center, in the video footage the accused can be seen entering the center posing as a customer and asking for a photocopy, and after a few minutes taking out a hammer from a bag and abruptly attacking the operator with the hammer targeting his head.

The victim's brother B Sai Babu told that "the incident happened at 5 pm on Tuesday, the attacker was wearing a mask and gloves and aged around 25." Sai Babu demanded strict action in the incident.

Ganj police station in-charge Ashish Yadav said, "There has been an incident of robbery in the customer service center of SBI. An unidentified man attacked the operator with a hammer making him grievously injured. We are trying to fetch out the exact figures of the looted amount, as the victim was not in the condition to speak. We had recovered the CCTV footage and were trying to nab the accused on the basis of footage."