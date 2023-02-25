New Delhi: Two men allegedly planning to go to Pakistan for weapons training were arrested near Red Fort here, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as 21-year-old Khalid Mubarak Khan, a resident of Maharashtra, and 26-year-old Abdullah alias Abdur Rehman, a resident of Tamil Nadu, were radicalised over the social media by a Pak-based handler, they said.

The two men were getting directions from their handler on ways to illegally cross the border. Two pistols with 10 live cartridges, a knife, and a wire cutter were recovered from their possession, a senior police officer said. The Special Cell of Delhi Police made the arrests responding to an input that some people were being radicalised by Pak-based handlers over social media and were given directions to receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India, the officer said.

On February 14, information was received that some radicalised persons will come to Delhi via Mumbai to carry out some illegal activity and will further go to Pakistan for terrorist training with the help of their Pakistan-based handler, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

According to the information, the men carried sophisticated arms and were to arrive near Ring Road on the back side of Red Fort. The two were booked under Arms Act on February 15 after their arrest, police said. Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the involvement of the accused in planning any terror attack, they added. (PTI)