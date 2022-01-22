Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Police are on the lookout for two persons who were accused of nudity in front of a women's hostel in Pathanamthitta town. The shocking act was recorded by the inmates and the video was handed over to the police.

In the visuals, two men on their two-wheelers were seen flashing while facing the girls' hostel. One of the two can be seen masturbating while looking at the hostel, while another one just flashed and drove away on his Enfield Bullet.

Police said the hostel has a six-foot-tall compound wall and the vulgar act was aimed at girls staying on the upper floors of the hostel. Both the miscreants were wearing a mask and helmet so their faces were not identifiable. The number plates of the vehicles were also not recorded in the video. Both the miscreants were seen wearing a lungi and shirt.

The hostel inmates first showed the video clips to the hostel warden and with their permission complained to the police. Police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the miscreants.

