Gopalganj: The Gopalganj police have registered an FIR against two named persons and arrested one for allegedly creating a fake Twitter ID of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and making offensive remarks against former MLA of Baikunthpur, Mithilesh Tiwari.

The incident came to light after Tiwari filed a complaint with the Mohamadpur police on the 13th of May against Vicky Kumar Singh, a resident of Devkuli village, and Praveen Kumar Singh resident of Shyampur village.

After the investigation, the police arrested a person named Vicky Kumar Singh on the 14th of May. "We have arrested a person named Vicky Kumar Singh from Devkali village," said Anand Kumar, SHO of Mohamadpur police station.

Following the arrest of Vicky, former JD-U MLA Manjeet Singh reached Mohamadpur with his supporters and sat on a dharna. However, the police presented the accused before the court on 15th May where the court granted him bail.

SP Anand Kumar said the comment was made by hacking the Twitter account but assures further investigation.

