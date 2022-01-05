Jodhpur: The Bishnoi community in the Kankani village of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district will construct a huge memorial to honour the blackbuck, killed by Bollywood star Salman Khan 23 years ago. Since then the people of this village consider deer as the hero. At least 200 youths belonging to the Bishnoi community are involved in the initiative.

A grand monument and an animal rescue centre are being built at the same place where the deer was found dead. A huge statue of Panch Dhatu of black deer will be erected at the site, and a rescue centre will also be built for the treatment of animals and birds. As per the locals, it will take one year to construct the memorial.

For now, the site has a raised platform as a memorial to the dear where pigeons were fed every day by the villagers.

In September 1998, Salman Khan had come for the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain where he alleged to have hunted a blackbuck for which he was also sentenced for Five Years by the Rajasthan High Court. Later Salman’s lawyers appealed against the sentence, and the matter is still pending in the Rajasthan High Court.

