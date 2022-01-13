Ramanagara (Karnataka): As the Congress' padayatra entered the fight day on Thursday, the fourth FIR has been registered against 29 Congress party leaders, including its state President DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaih and others, for taking out the march defying Covid curbs under the Kanakapura town police station. The third FIR was registered against 63 congress leaders on Wednesday.

Police in Karnataka's Ramanagara registered the second FIR case against state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and 40 others on Tuesday, including his brother, Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh, for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms during the Shivakumar-led ‘padayatra’ (foot march) demanding early implementation of the Mekedatu drinking water project across the Cauvery in the southern state. Around 41 persons, including Shivakumar and Member of Parliament, DK Suresh, have been named in an FIR that was registered at the Sathanur police station for violation of Covid-19 norms on Tuesday, informed a police officer.

The first FIR was registered at the same Satanooru police station for defying restrictions on Monday had named 31 people, including Shivakumar, Suresh, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah, former Union Minister Veerappa Moily, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Deputy CM G Parameshwara, among others.

As the Congress' 'padayatra' entered fourth day on Wednesday the Fourth FIR has been registered against 64 party leaders including its state President DK Shivakumar and others for taking out the march defying Covid curbs.

The padayatra spanning a distance of nearly 139 km, which was launched on Sunday from Ramanagara, is scheduled to conclude at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on January 19. Meanwhile, the government has issued an order on Wednesday to stop Mekedatu padayatra.

Also read: Karnataka govt orders Congress to stop padayatra after getting a rap from High Court