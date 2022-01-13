Ramanagar (Karnataka): The Karnataka Congress had decided to temporarily end the Mekedatu padayatra due to a spike in Covid cases across the state. The decision came after senior Congress leaders, including KPCC President DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, held a meeting at Ramanagara Congress Office to discuss the future course of action regarding the Mekedatu project in the wake of the cancellation of permission for the padayatra's final event in Bengaluru due to the High Court's observation.

The Congress had started Mekedatu padayatra on January 9 demanding a reservoir across the Cauvery river in Ramanagara district. The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday pulled up the State government for granting permission to the Congress party for the foot march, after which the government banned the padayatra with immediate effect. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had also cancelled padayatra's final event in Bengaluru, which was slated for January 19.

