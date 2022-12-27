Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she will be joining the Kashmir leg of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"I've been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage and I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet. National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah is also expected to take part in the yatra when it enters Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit has begun preparations for the last leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which will culminate in Kashmir. The yatra will begin from the Kathua district of the Jammu region on January 21 and culminate in Srinagar on January 30 after traversing through different districts. Congress leaders led by its General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Monday met Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha regarding security arrangements for the yatra.

Venugopal said the yatra will be conducted successfully in Jammu and Kashmir and people from all walks of life will participate in it. Pradesh Congress Committee president Viqar Rasool told ETV Bharat that LG Manoj Sinha gave his consent to the party for conducting the yatra. Viqar said National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and other secular leaders will participate in the yatra.

However, in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his ally RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary are unlikely to take part in the Yatra which is scheduled to enter the state after its recess. "The schedule of SP president Akhilesh Yadav related to party programmes has already been decided and he is unlikely to attend the yatra," SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said. In a similar vein, RLD chief spokesman Anil Dubey said,"I do not think that Jayantji will be going for the yatra."