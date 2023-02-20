Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar requesting him to help her, her mother, and her daughter get their passports.

"Aadab. I am writing to you about this matter which has been delayed for the past three years for some reason. My mother and I applied for passport renewal in March 2020. J&K CID gave an adverse report that issuing passports to my eighty-year-old mother and me would undermine national security. In J&K it has become the norm to arbitrarily reject passport applications of thousands including journalists, students and others by misusing national interest as a pretext," Mehbooba said in a letter.

"We moved J&K High Court and after the case dragged on for three years, the Hon'ble Court gave clear directions that the Regional Passport Office in Srinagar shouldn't operate as CID's mouthpiece by denying passports on vague grounds," she said. Writing about her case, she said, "In my case, I was asked to approach the Passport Authority of India which I have done multiple times since 2021. Unfortunately, I have not received a positive response yet. The inordinate & deliberate delay in issuing my passport is a grave violation of my fundamental right. If suspending my basic rights in a democracy like ours is done with such brazen impunity & contempt, one can't even imagine what an ordinary Kashmiri goes through."

"My daughter Iltija applied for her passport renewal in June 2022. Her application too is in limbo & it seems that the Passport Office in Srinagar is yet again failing to discharge its duty," she added. In the end, Mehbooba wrote: "For the past three years, I have been waiting eagerly to take my mother on a pilgrimage to Mecca. As a daughter, I feel pained & anguished to be unable to fulfil such a simple wish because of petty politics. I write to you hoping that you will look into the matter urgently."

