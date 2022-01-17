Jammu: A high-level peoples democratic party (PDP) delegation, led by party president Mehbooba Mufti and vice president Hameed Chowdry, visited Roop Nagar and expressed solidarity with the Gujjar families, whose dwelling units were razed to the ground by Jammu Development Authority, rendering them roofless in harsh winter.

Mehbooba expressed anguish over the authoritarian attitude of the JDA and other accompanying officials and said subjecting the aged, old, sick, women and children to the worst forms of miseries is a gross violation of human rights and that cannot be condoned. The erring official teams must be held accountable for their inhuman treatment of the Gujjar families, added the PDP chief.

She wondered about the singling out of a particular section of the population despite the JDA claim that a large amount of land was being illegally occupied.

This speaks of “the anti-poor, anti-minority and anti-people” attitude of the administration, which has shown no compassion while dealing with the situation. The families have been living there for ages and hence, their ancestors were the legitimate occupants of the land, on which dwelling units were raised, said the PDP chief.