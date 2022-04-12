Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Tuesday to prevent her from visiting south Kashmir's Shopian district where a shopkeeper belonging to the minority Pandit community was wounded in an attack by unknown gunmen last week.

Mehbooba accused the government of India of spreading "fake propaganda" about Kashmiri mainstream and Muslims and holding them responsible for the exodus of Pandits from Kashmir. Mehbooba announced her "arrest" in a tweet, "Placed under house arrest today because I wanted to visit the family of the Kashmiri pandit attacked in Shopian. GOI wilfully spreads fake propaganda about Kashmiri mainstream & Muslims responsible for pandit exodus & doesn’t want this fake divisive narrative to be exposed."

Taking a veiled dig at the BJP, Mufti said, "Doesn’t take a genius to figure out who will benefit politically by deepening mistrust & sowing seeds of division & hatred." Pertinently, on April 4, unknown gunmen shot and injured a shopkeeper Sonu Kumar alias Balji in Chotipora village of Shopian. He was shifted to Army's Base Hospital where his condition is reported to be stable.

