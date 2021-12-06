New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti staged a sit-in at Jantar Mantar here on Monday to protest the killing of innocents in Kashmir.

"Kashmir has become a prison where people are not allowed to express their opinion. They are being repressed since August 2019 and what surprises me is how the government is busy portraying that everything was hunky-dory in the valley with the help of some of the paid media," Mufti told reporters.

"You have seen what happened in Nagaland where 13 civilians were gunned down. An FIR has been lodged immediately. Why does the same not happen in Kashmir as well? Though I do not have much hope that anything is going to come out of these enquiries but still the government is seen acting," said Mufti, who was seen carrying a placard that read "Kashmir is in pain".

Accompanied by several party leaders and workers, Mufti raised slogans against alleged repression of people of Kashmir and demanded that killing of innocents be stopped immediately.

“Kashmiri people are not allowed to speak, they are not even allowed to go out. Blood of innocents was being spilled on roads.," she said.