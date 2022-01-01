Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday scuttled the protests of National Conference and PDP workers, which are PAGD constituents, in Srinagar while placing its leaders under house detention.

Dozens of NC and PDP workers protested outside their party offices in Srinagar against the administration's decision of placing their leaders under house detention.

The workers attempted to take the protests towards Gupkar Road, where the residences of NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti are located.

However, the police didn't allow them to move ahead as the Gupkar road was barricaded for any movement.

Barricades were placed at the gates of Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti while their offices were sealed by the police.

The PAGD had scheduled protests today against the recommendations of the delimitation commission which is planning to carve new six assembly seats in Jammu region and one seat in the Kashmir valley.

PAGD has opposed the recommendations saying that they are politically motivated and against constitutional provisions.

All the leaders including NC president and MP Farooq Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami were placed in house detention.

The former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah criticized the administration's move to scuttle their peaceful protests

"Good morning & welcome to 2022. A new year with the same J&K police illegally locking people in their homes & an administration so terrified of normal democratic activity. Trucks parked outside our gates to scuttle the peaceful @JKPAGD sit-in protest. Some things never change," Omar tweeted.

"Talk about a lawless police state, the police have even locked the internal gate connecting my father’s home to my sister’s. Yet our leaders have the cheek to tell the world that India is the largest democracy, hah!," he tweeted.

PDP chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: "GOI trumpets scrapping Article 370 & dismembering J&K throughout the country but is deeply paranoid & intolerant when people of J&K want to protest against its disempowerment. For the umpteenth time, we’ve been placed under house arrest for trying to organise a peaceful protest."

"Despite the despotic administration’s attempts to foil our protests, PDP & NC workers managed to hit the streets in Srinagar today to raise their voice against the illegal revocation of Article 370. I salute their courage & resolve," she said.

Earlier, this week Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari along his party leaders protested against the delimitation commission recommendations.

