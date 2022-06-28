Srinagar: PDP President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday termed it 'ironic' that Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair's arrest coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the G7 meet regarding the protection of freedom of expression. "Ironic that the day India joins G7 to protect free speech, an effective fact-checker like @zoo_bear is arrested on frivolous charges. Criminalising the truth was initiated right after illegal abrogation of Article 370 in J&K & the same model is now being enforced all over India," she tweeted.

Mehbooba said that the procedure followed by the Central Government in Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 is now being "used" against opponents and journalists all over the country. Speaking to media at her residence in Srinagar, Mehbooba said it was "unfortunate to say" that India, which was known for its democratic system in the world, was now being "taken by the BJP government towards a system like China".

Zubair was summoned by the Delhi Police on June 27 in connection with a 2020 case, but was protected from arrest by the High Court in the case. Subsequently, a new case related to a tweet he made back in March 2018 was registered on the basis of a complaint from a Twitter user. Police have registered a new case against him and arrested him. The arrest was made by a special cell of the Delhi Police's IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations). Zubair has been arrested under sections 153 and 295A.