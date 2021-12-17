Jammu: Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti arrived in Jammu for a week-long tour on Friday.

The PDP chief, immediately after her arrival, visited Dargah of Peer Budhan Ali Shah located on the outskirts of the city.

She prayed for peace, brotherhood and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

She will be visiting the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch before addressing a party convention.

