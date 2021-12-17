Mehbooba in Jammu to pay obeisance at Peer Budhan Ali Shah dargah
Published on: 1 hours ago
Mehbooba in Jammu to pay obeisance at Peer Budhan Ali Shah dargah
Published on: 1 hours ago
Jammu: Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti arrived in Jammu for a week-long tour on Friday.
The PDP chief, immediately after her arrival, visited Dargah of Peer Budhan Ali Shah located on the outskirts of the city.
Also read: Omar Abdullah 'unequivocally' condemns Srinagar attack; Mehbooba Mufti flays Centre
She prayed for peace, brotherhood and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.
She will be visiting the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch before addressing a party convention.
Loading...