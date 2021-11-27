Shillong: Kongthong the 'whistling village' of Meghalaya is unique for the melodious call for each other popularly known as "Jingrwai Iwabei". The villagers of a small village in the state have made a tune in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to developing the village.

Popularly known as the whistling village of Meghalaya, the people of Kangthong village follow a unique tradition of assigning a particular tune as the name of a person. Each of the villagers has a unique tune for calling each other and this tradition has been going on for generations. Kongthong is located about 60 km away from Meghalaya's capital Shillong. The villagers residing in Kongthong have their own character and eccentricity connected to the values of their ancestors and use it to express themselves with the melody.

The Union Ministry of Tourism has recently nominated the village for entry into the United Nation's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the best tourism village award. Following the century-old tradition of assigning tunes to individuals, the villagers have assigned this particular tune to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Conrad Sangma Tweeted, "Hon’ble PM ⁦⁦⁦@narendramodi Ji, please accept this special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong in your honour & in appreciation of GoI’s efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination ⁦@PMOIndia @kishanreddybjp"

