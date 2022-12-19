Shillong: Suspended Congress MLAs Ampareen Lyngdoh and Mohindro Rapsang resigned on Monday, and joined Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party (NPP) in presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Sangma welcomed the two legislators to the party at a function held in Iewrynghep.

Besides giving up their memberships of the Congress, the two legislators also resigned from the assembly. "MLAs Ampareen Lyngdoh and Mohindro Rapsang tendered their resignations today at the office of the speaker," a senior assembly official told PTI. The speaker has accepted their resignation, he said.

Lyngdoh and Rapsang were suspended as they declared support for the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) along with three other Congress legislators in February, after 12 of the party's 17 MLAs switched over to the TMC, making it the state's main opposition overnight. The TMC lost one MLA from its kitty when HM Shangpliang resigned, and joined the BJP earlier this month. The 60-member Meghalaya assembly is due for elections early next year. (PTI)