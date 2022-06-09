South West Garo Hills (Meghalaya): Three members of a family including two minors were killed in a landslide in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills district on Thursday morning, police said. The incident took place at Jibalgre village under Salmanpara police station in South West Garo Hills district.

The landslide was triggered by incessant rains in the district and other parts of the state in the past few days. Vivekanand Singh, Superintendent of Police of West Garo Hills district said three persons including two minors were buried alive in the landslide incident.

The deceased persons were identified as Pretish Ch Marak (38), Almos Ch Marak, (12) and Aimbe Ch Marak (3). "One Sengrik D Sangma sustained injuries and was still in the village and Thobes Ch Marak son of Sengrik D Sangma was saved without any injury," the official said.

On the other hand, one timber bridge over the Bandra river connecting Gilmatdam village and Dombagre village under Dalu police station in West Garo Hills district was washed away by flood waters on Thursday. West Garo Hills district police said that one landslide was reported from Akinpara village in the district. (ANI)