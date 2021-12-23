Shillong: Meghalaya speaker Metbah Lyngdoh today rejected Congress's disqualification petition against 12 rebel party MLAs who had recently switched over to the Trinamool Congress and gave recognition to the merger. Trinamool has now become the main opposition party in Meghalaya.

The speaker held the merger of the 12 Congress MLAs with the Trinamool Congress as valid, and with this development, Trinamool Congress has become the principal opposition party of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

After examining in detail all the twelve petitions and the comments received from all the respondents, the Speaker said, “I am satisfied that the merger of the 12(Twelve) Members of the Indian National Congress is valid as provided under paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India, and does not attract disqualification.”

He added that he did not find any merit in the submissions made in the petitions filed by M Ampareen Lyngdoh.

It may be mentioned that in November, 12 MLAs of the Congress including Mukul Sangma, had ‘joined’ the TMC. Mukul Sangma after joining the TMC said, “We have decided to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after much consideration.”

Sangma further said that the Congress party has failed to perform its duty as the main opposition party across India.

